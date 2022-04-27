Check out the first 11 minutes of the new Ninja Turtles game: Shredder's Revenge

The collapse of the arcade business murdered a ton of classic video genres. At the turn of the century, the home console market began to heat up as Sony's PlayStation literally brought a new dimension to gaming. Consequently, several genres that ruled the arcade crumbled as the coin-op video game concept became antiquated. Some genres, like fighting games, were able to survive the transition, but others retreated into obscurity. High on the list of endangered video games was the side-scrolling beat-em-up.

Although the beat-em-up genre seemed primed for the grave, one should never doubt the restorative power of millennial nostalgia. Contemporary beat-em-up games like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: the Game and Streets of Rage 4 have shown audiences are still hungry for 90s-style games. And if anyone knows 90s style, it's the Ninja Turtles franchise.

In the video linked above, you can check out the first 11 minutes of Shredder's Revenge– a modern send-up of the classic TMNT side-scrolling game: 1991's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time.