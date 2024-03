Helldivers 2 is a fantastic squad-based opportunity to repeatedly die while protecting Managed Democracy.

This cartoon is super cute and accurately reflects a typical Helldiver mission that DOESN'T go wrong. There is nothing like spending 20-30 minutes completing an entire mission down to collecting the last sample and having the squad get crushed by the extraction ship. I am a gonna go grab another cup of LiberTEA!

and a second installment:

Cartoons by Carbot Animations!