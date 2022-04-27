Former head of Boston Police Union pleads guilty to molesting at least six children

Patrick Rose, Sr. retired from the Boston Police Department in 2018 — more than 20 years after internal police investigators had determined that he had "more than likely" sexually abused a 12-year-old. Naturally, after determining that there was a sexual predator among their ranks, the police did absolutely nothing, claiming that they lacked evidence or even witnesses. In fact, Rose went on to become the head of the patrolmen's union, helping to protect other abusers in the department including Dennis White, who briefly served as Boston Police Commissioner in 2021. White had physically abused his then-wife, Sybil Mason, another Boston Police officer who — also in 2021 — was involved in an overtime fraud scandal alongside Thomas Nee, who had succeeded the child-sex-abusing Patrick Rose, Sr as the head of the patrolmen's union.

You still with me? Okay great. The Boston Globe had first exposed Rose's history in 2021, writing at the time:

Even after the department learned of the alleged abuse in 1995, the Globe review found, Rose was allowed to have contact with vulnerable children. Boston police dispatched him in 1999 to help a 14-year-old girl who was crying at a pay phone, calling to report she had been raped, department records show. Later, Rose gave a special needs child a ride home in his squad car. And in 2006, records show, he was called to testify as the arresting officer in a child sexual assault case.

Rose finally got his day in court this past Monday, April 25, 2022, where he pleaded guilty to molesting six children over several decades. He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison, thanks to a plea agreement that also saw prosecutors drop five counts of aggravated child rape, according to The Globe.

I'm starting to think that all cops are complicit in a bad system, or something.

Former Boston police union head Patrick Rose pleads guilty to abuse charges, sentenced to 13 years in prison [Ivy Scott and Andrew Ryan / Boston Globe]

Image: Ben Schumin / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 3.0)