How Arabic helped shaped Hebrew

While living in New York City, I learned that cultures work best when mixed. Homogeneity is detrimental to cultures. Take K-Pop, for example. K-Pop liberally borrowed most of its style and dance moves from American hip-hop and R&B. Consequently, Korean boy bands like BTS have become sensations in the West and will undoubtedly influence American acts in the future. The influence wheel keeps on spinning.

Another area where cultures merge is in language. No matter how opposed the cultures may appear on the surface, proximity usually forces languages to become entangled. In the video embedded above, the YouTube channel Langfocus delves into the Arabic roots of modern Hebrew. Those unfamiliar with the rich and intricate history of Jews and Muslims would probably be surprised by how deeply interwoven the two religions have been for centuries. A level of connectivity that can be seen in their language.