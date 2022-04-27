Try this recipe for honey hot salmon sticks

If you're trying to adhere to a diet, it's essential to employ a little versatility in the kitchen. Most people have their chosen handful of recipes and rarely ever deviate from them. I've been guilty of this practice as well. Lately, I've fallen into the rabbit hole of watching Instagram chefs whip up scrumptious treats daily. I know that drooling over food isn't how a majority of Instagram users activate their salivary glands, but I find delicious snacks and cakes more tantalizing than their colloquial equivalent adorned in gym clothes and swimwear.

The number of delectable treats I've been able to swipe from these Instagram pages is endless, and the recipe shown above is swiftly becoming one of my favorites. I've been itching for a way to spice up my bland salmon, and the honey hot variant from the video has been the perfect way to break the monotony. If you're looking to add a new favorite to your cookbook, you can do a lot worse than these delicious salmon sticks.