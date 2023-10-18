How to make bloody band-aids that taste delicious

Chef Genevieve LaMonaca posted this fun recipe for making edible band-aids. Of course they're meant for Halloween but would be more fun to share when nobody's expecting a tray of gross-out goodies.
The only ingredients you need are 20 vanilla wafers, white cookie icing, and seedless raspberry jam.
@chefgenevieve Edible Bloody Band-Aids. Follow for 30 Halloween inspired recipes #halloweenfood #halloweeninspo #ediblebandaids ♬ Creepy Music Box – Terra Fantasy
illustrative feature image: Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock