Happy Halloween! And to make it a yummy one, at least for your pooch, here's a quick and easy recipe to make "frozen candy corn" that your doggo can enjoy.

All it takes is raw goat milk, pumpkin puree, mashed bananas, and an ice cube tray — preferably with pup-shaped molds, but any kind will do. "Freeze each layer and enjoy," says the simple instructions, which is accompanied by a simple how-to video (see below, posted by potato.bulldog).

I assume the doggy juice added by the French sous chef during the tasting phase of the demonstration is optional.

Front page thumbnail image: Patryk Kosmider / shutterstock.com