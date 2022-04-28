Homeowners find well-preserved order of McDonald's fries from 1959 behind a wall

When Rob and Grace Jones of Crystal Lake, Illinois removed a small portion of a bathroom wall to replace a built-in toilet paper holder, they were surprised find an old towel wrapped around something. After nervously pulling the bundle out of the wall, they discovered it held a couple of old McDonald's bags containing empty hamburger wrappers and a fairly well-preserved order of french fries. From NBC News:

"We were expecting the worst. We were both like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're going to be unveiling a cold case here,'" Grace Jones, 31, said as she laughed Wednesday. "I was shielding my kids in case there was any dried blood." […]

Their ranch style house was built in 1959, and the Crystal Lake Historical Society has records of an early McDonald's having opened a half-mile from the home the same year, the Chamber of Commerce said.

The wrappers found by the Jones family had the 1950s McDonald's mascot Speedee, who predated Ronald McDonald and emphasized the chain's — at the time — revolutionary fast service.