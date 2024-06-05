McDonald's loses Big Mac trademark after bullying tactics against upstart rival backfire

If the Golden Arches look a little more droopy in Europe today, there's a good reason. AP reports that the EU General Court took away McDonald's claim to the Big Mac trademark, siding with Irish competitor Supermac's after a lengthy legal battle. The Big Mac, first introduced in 1968, has been a cornerstone of McDonald's menu.

This is what McDonald gets for being a bully. In 2017, Supermac's filed to register its name in the EU. When McDonald's learned about it, it sent its army of lawyers to flood the court with objections, claiming customers wouldn't be able to tell the difference between a Big Mac hamburger and a restaurant called Supermac's. McDonald's efforts backfired spectacularly. Not only did it fail to forced Supermac's to change its name, it lost its exclusive right to "Big Mac."

"The decision by the EU General Court does not affect our right to use the 'BIG MAC' trademark," pouted McDonald's in a statement. "Our iconic Big Mac is loved by customers all across Europe, and we're excited to continue to proudly serve local communities, as we have done for decades."

Supermac's sells a burger called Mighty Mac, "A succulent double burger complete with two 100% Irish beef patties, melted cheese, crispy lettuce, diced onion with ketchup and burger sauce served in a toasted sesame seed bun." McDonald's Big Mac, on the other hand, "starts with two 100% pure all beef patties and Big Mac sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. It's topped off with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese." No confusion there!

Previously: Teen fined $580 for using phone in McDonald's drive-thru line