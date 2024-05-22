McDonald's employee dries wet mop under heat lamp over french fries

I'm not loving this. A customer of a McDonald's restaurant in Booval, Australia spotted an employee drying a wet mop under the heat lamp above the french fry station.

I hope she didn't wring it out into the fry oil.

"I was just standing waiting for my order when I looked over and heard a staff member say; 'I don't think you should be doing that as it could be a safety issue as it can catch on fire'," the customer who recorded the moment told Yahoo! News.

"I would say [for] at least a minute they were getting fries for orders around her.

"I was totally shocked at what I witnessed and she just laughed it off."

"We have addressed this with the restaurant directly and conducted thorough re-training for all employees on McDonald's sanitisation, hygiene and food safety procedures," said a McDonald's Australia spokesperson.

"This was an isolated incident, and we will continue to work with the restaurant to ensure this does not happen again."

