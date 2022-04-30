Babbel can teach you how to say more than "Where's the bathroom?" in Spanish

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Just because you don't plan on sipping on wine in France anytime soon doesn't mean you can't have fun learning French — and learning to speak Spanish is helpful even if you have no intention of flying to South America. Moreover, being bilingual can do you a solid even if you stay put right where you are, as listing a second language on your work resume can give you a better chance of landing more positions and maybe even a raise.

Whether you're planning a trip abroad or want to learn something new, picking up a new language is always a great idea, and there's no learning app more up to the task than Babbel. Deemed the "top-grossing language-learning app in the world," this resource is helping millions of people around the globe become fluent in other languages, allowing them to speak confidently in as little time as possible.

Featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Forbes, and more, Babbel continues to dominate when learning a new language. That's because it uses more than just fun games and graphics to teach users. The app was developed alongside over 100 expert linguists to help people learn to communicate in ways that are actually useful. So no matter which of the 14 available languages you choose to take on, whether Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, or Swedish, you can access fun, bite-sized lessons, personalized review sessions, speech recognition technology, and so on much more.

Still not convinced you can learn a whole new language on an app? The proof is in the pudding! Babbel has been praised by countless news and entertainment outlets and was named Fast Company's "most innovative company in education" in 2016. The top-notch language-learning app also earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play store with over 550,000 reviews, 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, and more.

Start learning with a Babbel Language Learning subscription for $199, down from $499.

Prices subject to change.