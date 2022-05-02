Here are the many amusing ways people wait for the anxiety-provoking microwave beep

Similar to waiting for water to boil, waiting for food to heat up in a microwave can be a challenge that revolves around the wait. From the "Tone Matcher" who mimics the oven's cooking and beeping pitch to the "Impatient" who snacks while their food is cooking to the "Absent Minded" who forgets all about their meal until they discover it three hours later, Comedian Daniel LaBelle perfectly captures the many different ways people conquer their anxieties and boredom whilst waiting for the oven's taunting time's-up beep.