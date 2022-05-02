Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter for second time, hours after setting up new account

MyPillow peddler Mike Lindell was already banned once from Twitter in January 2021 for relentlessly pushing one-term president Donald's Trump's Big Lie. And over the weekend he was banned yet again. Apparently the dim-witted Lindell, whose shady efforts always backfire, tried overriding the first ban by setting up a new account. But using the conspicuous name @MikeJLindell didn't get him very far, and within hours he was promptly and "permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion."

From ABC News:

Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said Monday that Lindell's new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Lindell's original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after Lindell continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At the time Twitter said that it decided to ban Lindell due to "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy.