The Blaze's Elijah Schaffer tells Native Americans: "Get the f*ck out of America!"

Elijah Schaffer has a podcast hosted on Audible, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms. In his most recent episode, he had a message for Native Americans "Get the fuck out of America!"

Here's a transcript of Schaffer's vile remarks:

Yeah, Native Americans get the fuck out of America. You're on stolen land that you stole. And you want to know why Manifest Destiny happened? You don't know why we took it back? Because we couldn't live with you on the land because you guys kept declaring war on us and kept declaring war and trying to take back land that we already traded and/or bought from you. And you did not understand property rights because you were savages. And that's why you got the name that you did. Unfortunately for you, that's what happened. So you know what, it's just true.