Here is what Trump's SCOTUS picks said about Roe V. Wade before they became justices

Former twice-impeached president Donald Trump may have rushed his three SCOTUS picks, but he did manage to find poker-faced nominees who were as savvy in the disinformation department — especially on the topic of how they think — as the rest of the GOP.

Here's what they said, in part, when asked about Roe V. Wade during their confirmation hearings (as seen in video below):

Amy Coney Barrett: "How would you define super precedent? … Roe doesn't fall in that category, and scholars across the spectrum say that doesn't mean that Roe should be overruled…"

Brett Kavanaugh: "It is an important precedent of the Supreme Court. By "it" I mean Roe V. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, been reaffirmed many times. Casey is precedent on precedent, which itself is an important factor."

Neil Gorsuch: "The Supreme Court of the United States has held from Roe V. Wade that a fetus is not a person for purposes of the 14th amendment … That's the law of the land. I accept the law of the land. Yes!"

Of course these are the same three justices, along with Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, who "voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision," as reported by Politico on Monday based on a leaked initial draft majority opinion written in February by Alito. And you can bet anti-freedoms rulings such as this are just getting started.