Poison books: the 19th-century volumes bound in arsenic-laced green cloth

Some books from the 19th century are bound with an arsenic-laced pigment called emerald green. The Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library in Delaware launched the Poison Book Project to track down books in its collection that were made with the poisonous coloration agent.
From National Geographic:
To date, the team has uncovered 88 19th-century books containing emerald green. Seventy of them are covered with vivid green bookcloth, and the rest have the pigment incorporated onto paper labels or decorative features. [Melissa Tedone, the lab head for library materials conservation] even found an emerald green book on sale at a local bookstore, which she purchased.