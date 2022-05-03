This is the MDM solution for Apple-centric companies

Jamf Now helps companies set up, manage, and secure their Apple devices, offering companies and managers top-to-bottom assistance with their products.

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's no shortage of advantages to equipping a team or company with a fleet of Apple devices to use for doing business. The benefits of using MacBooks and iPhones for doing everything from conference calls to creating presentations to designing products, working with e-commerce solutions, and conducting internal admin are incalculable.

So, once you've decided to invest in Apple products, the next step is figuring out how to manage them. From data security to time savings on app distribution and email configuration — the list of responsibilities and tasks adds up quickly. For help in this area, try out Jamf Now. Jamf Nowhelps companies set up, manage and secure their Apple devices.

This easy-to-use mobile device management solution (MDM) helps companies provide their employees with the apps and tools they need to be successful. . Once you get signed up Jamf Now will get started with several important tasks for your team, such as helping you automatically configure email accounts on devices, set up zero-touch deployment, and enable you to create customizedBlueprints to deploy apps, restrictions, and settings.

Jamf Now will also help you with inventory management and data security. Take advantage of its password management features, disk encryption capabilities for Mac, restrictions, and more. Lost Mode enables you to disable iPad or iPhone devices that have gone missing, and a wealth of other features keep the best interests of your business and employees in mind.

Being such a hit with users, Jamf Now has earned impressive ratings of 4.3/5 stars on G2, 8.8/10 stars on TrustRadius, 5/5 stars on Software Advice, and 4.8/5 stars on Capterra.

If you need more power, the Jamf Fundamentals plan is an enhanced offering with all the functionality of Jamf Now plus Malware Prevention, Password Sync, and a Self Service Mac App catalog.

Try out Jamf Now today with a free account for up to three devices. Then add on more devices for just $2 per device per month after that.