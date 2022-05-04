Watch: In 1996, George Carlin outed the "pro-life" GOP for what they really are

George Carlin nailed it 26 years ago when talking about the GOP's so-called pro-lifers. "These people aren't pro life," he said in his 1996 HBO special, Back In Town. "They're anti-woman."

"Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don't wanna know about you. They don't wanna hear from you," the comedian said in a video that has resurfaced since the Supreme Court's draft opinion that overturns Roe V. Wade was leaked and obtained by Politico. "No neonatal care, no daycare, no Head Start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you're pre-born, you're fine, if you're preschool, you're fucked."

But the punchline of it all comes in the beginning of the clip (below), when he asks, "Why is it that most of the people who are against abortion are people you wouldn't want to fuck in the first place?"