Movie about the first chaotic night of 'Saturday Night Live' in the works

Jason Reitman (Juno) is set to direct a movie about the opening night of Saturday Night Live (SNL), reuniting with his Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan. The film will be based on real-life accounts of the first SNL broadcast on October 11, 1975, which was hosted by George Carlin, and will depict the behind-the-scenes chaos leading up to the iconic show. The screenplay was written from extensive interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with the living cast, writers, and crew.

Deadline:

This is the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first SNL broadcast, retelling chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, "Live From New York, it's Saturday Night."

SNL's very first sketch is "The Wolverines." It stars John Belushi and head writer Michael O'Donoghue: