Gentleman makes a mad dash off a United flight through the emergency exit and down a wing

A gentleman couldn't get off his United flight fast enough at O'Hare International this morning, opening the plane's emergency exit and sliding off the wing before the taxiing aircraft, which had just landed, came to a stop. Once his feet touched the tarmac, he was greeted by United's ground crew, who then introduced him to nearby police.

From NBC News:

The flight took off from San Diego on Wednesday night and landed at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to flightaware.com.

An arrest was made, according to a statement from Chicago police to NBC Chicago.

"A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane," police said.

"The subject then slid down the wing and onto the airfield. CPD arrived and placed him into custody. Charges are pending."