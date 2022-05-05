Watch: Jen Psaki chokes up as she congratulates her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre

An emotional Jen Psaki, who is leaving the White House May 13, congratulated her current deputy and upcoming replacement Karine Jean-Pierre at the press briefing today (see video below). Jean-Pierre, who immigrated to the United States from Haiti as a child, will be the first Black, first openly gay person to fill the position of White House press secretary.

"As you all know, she will be the first Black woman, the first out LGBTQ-plus person to serve in this role, which is amazing because representation matters," Psaki said as the two held hands. "And she will give a voice to so many, and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big, and that matters. We should celebrate that."

Psaki went on to talk about Jean-Pierre's "decades of experience" working in Washington, for the Obama-Biden campaigns, and also as a long-time advisor for President Biden. She also recounted one of the first conversations she had with Jeanne-Pierre, in which they decided together they wanted to have a "drama-free" workplace "rebuilding trust with the public."

"And I am just so grateful to have had Karine by my side for this, over the last 15 months, and I just can't wait to see her shine at the podium. So congratulations, and I can't wait to see you bring your own style and brilliance to this job," Psaki said.

