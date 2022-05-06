Animation Legend Genndy Tartakovsky has a new project

There are few creators in the field of American animation that receive an equivalent amount of acclaim as Genndy Tartakovsky. Across his impressive career, Tartakovsky has created several classics that have stood the test of time. His breakthrough series Dexter's Laboratory set the stage for Cartoon Network's original programming and employed a host of future animation legends. Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars miniseries helped establish the lucrative Clone Wars animated franchise that has since become a pillar of Lucasfilm. And, of course, there's Samurai Jack, which I believe is Tartakovsky masterpiece.

Since completing Samurai Jack, Tartakovsky started work on the Adult Swim original Primal. Even though Primal is still considered an active series, Tartakovsky has another project in development.

The official description of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal reads as such: "Inspired by myths and lore from around the world, we follow a team of young ancient heroes who band together to protect the world from a sinister force." The official website for the Annecy Animation Festival shared a first look at Unicorn: Warriors Eternal from Genndy Tartakovsky which will premiere at the upcoming event set to take place this June from the 13th to the 18th, with two new images giving us a better look at these new animated characters:

As a lifelong Tartakovsky, who I consider the be American Miyazaki, I can't wait for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal to serve as the next entry in the celebrated animator's catalog.