Pan Am Training Video: "The Smoker" is a fantastically intriguing video from the 80s when people could still smoke on airplanes

Pan Am Training Video: "The Smoker" is a training video from the 80s about how to handle difficult situations involving smokers on planes. The video features skits in which a retro-Karen is smoking in the "no smoking zone" on the plane. In response, the flight attendant argues with the smoker, who refuses to sit a few aisles back in the designated smoking area. It is incredible how polite the attendant is to the hideous smoking women. Oh, how times have changed.

