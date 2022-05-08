That CGI Dancing Baby screensaver is 90s now an NFT, because of course it is

*sigh* From Gizmodo:

The Dancing Baby has now been remastered in stunning (terrifying?) HD because, you guessed it, it's an NFT. The original creators of the GIF joined forces with Vienna-based design studio HFA-Studio to further cement the meme into internet history. "More than 25 years after the Dancing Baby first went viral we will release a digitally restored, smooth high definition 1/1 artwork by the Original Creators as NFT, so the Dancing Baby can shake its hips forever," HFA-Studio said in a press release. The original Dancing Baby NFT is one part of a larger "Dancing Baby Collection," which features six additional versions of the artwork created by other artists.