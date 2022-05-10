Flabby man gets six-pack abs in two days… thanks to some excellent tattooing

Do you even lift? Nah, don't need to. A gentleman so desired six-pack abs, but couldn't seem to reach his goal at the gym, so he enlisted the support of Manchester, UK tattoo artist Dean Gunther. Results! See below. From Oddity Central:

I had seen really bad ones attempted before. Because I specialize in color realism I wanted to give it a go," Gunther said. "I thought it would be funny as hell."

After finding a test subject for his goofy project, Gunther ran into a roadblock soon after starting work. The client apparently wanted to quit just one hour into the first day, but was convinced to go on, and made it to the two days of heavy inking.