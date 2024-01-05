Tattoo of Grampa Simpson's rambling"bust heads" story…. all of it

This Simpsons enthusiast demonstrated their love for Abraham Jebediah "Abe" Simpson II, aka Grampa, by having the entirety of one of his rambling stories tattooed on a limb. Now that's commitment. See below.

We can't bust heads like we used to—but we have our ways. One trick is to tell them stories that don't go anywhere like the time I caught the ferry over to Shelbyville. I needed a new heel for my shoe, so I decided to go to Morganville which is what they called Shelbyville in those days. So, I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time. Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel. And in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em. 'Give me five bees for a quarter,' you'd say. Now, where were we? Oh, yeah! The important thing was that I had an onion on my belt which was the style at the time. They didn't have white onions because of the war. The only thing you could get was those big yellow ones."