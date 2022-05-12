Here's a beautiful and haunting Joker sculpture

As much as I want the Batman movies to leave the Joker alone for about a decade, I have to admit; that I enjoyed the character's deleted scene from The Batman. Taking a more horrific route with the character, Matt Reeves, The Batman's director, did something I thought was impossible. Reeves made the Joker legitimately horrifying.

The rumors surrounding the sequel to The Batman, seem to suggest that Matt Reeves is eyeing Mr. Freeze as the film's next villain. So, at least right now, it appears that Barry Keoghan's version of the Clown Prince of Crime won't make a return anytime soon. If that's the case, you can use the video linked above as means to scope another look at this version of the Joker's disfigured mug.

Supremely talented YouTube artist Steven Ricther uses his jaw-dropping sculpting skills to create a realistic photo sculpture of Barry Keoghan's unnerving take on the Joker.