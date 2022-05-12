Stunning new music and video from the Afghan Whigs

Get up to get down. One of my all-time favorite bands, the unbreakable Afghan Whigs, are back in the ring with new music and a tour. As we wait impatiently for the September arrival of their new LP, titled How Do You Burn?, we can revel in the restrained intensity of "The Getaway" (above) and the unrestrained intensity of "I'll Make You See God" (below). This time out, Greg Dulli, John Curley, Rick Nelson, and Patrick Keeler are joined by Christopher Thorn on guitar. Meanwhile, the album features longtime Whigs co-conspirators Susan Marshall, Van Hunt, Marcy Mays, and the great Mark Lanegan who died in February.

"It was Mark who named the album," Dulli said.