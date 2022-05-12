Why smoke follows you around a fire

Hank Green explains why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire, no matter how hard to try to escape: the physics of convection and you impeding the flow of oxygen.

And the real key to understanding why smoke keeps blowing in your face is that the rising air doesn't just rise on its own. It is pushed by the air around it. Because when hot air moves away from the fire, the air that pushed it keeps right on going and fills the gap that the hot air left behind. And this is where you come in.

Though the physical explanation is appreciated, it's also important to remember that if the smoke catches you, you become responsible for the care, feeding and education of your new Enenra.