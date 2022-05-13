Upgrade your organizational skills and charge your devices with this catch-all tray

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

For some people, being organized is just second nature. They don't need tips or hacks to fully understand what needs to be done for the day or where all their essentials are. But it can take a bit more work to stay on top of things for the rest of us. That's where this Catch-All Tray Pod with 3-in-1 Smart Wireless Charger from Electronic Avenue can come in handy

This 3-in-1 tray fulfills many functions at once — it's basically the Swiss Army knife of organization. First off, it's small and stylish — a perfect accent decor piece. (We all know how ugly and bulky storage containers can be!) Secondly, it's the ideal space to toss your wallet, keys, or any other small, everyday items you find yourself reaching for often.

Of course, what makes this tray pod stand out from the rest isn't how cute and practical it is (although it certainly helps). It also functions as a smart wireless charger, so you can keep your AirPods, SmartWatch, or phone here for the dual purpose of safekeeping and charging. It's perfect for someone on the go. You get to skip the part of your morning routine where you tear apart the house looking for your earbuds, but you also know everything has been fully charged and is ready to use when they're in hand.

Chargers can be pricey, so an additional charging item might feel like a luxury. Not this Tray Pod. The Catch-All Tray Pod with 3-in-1 Smart Wireless Charger is currently $49.99 or 64% off its usual price. Considering it doubles as a decor piece and a storage spot, that's a steal. You get to upgrade your apartment and your organizational skills in one purchase!

Prices subject to change.