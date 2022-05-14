Fully submerge yourself in your tunes with these waterproof headphones

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you're a professional swimmer or simply enjoy swimming as a leisurely pursuit, the peaceful sound of waves can only keep you going for so long. But imagine how exciting your deep drives might be if you brought your favorite playlists in tow. Well, now you can with the Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones by Conduction Labs. They might just change how you enjoy your music: by letting you listen where you couldn't listen before!

The Waves got their name for a reason. These headphones feature lightweight construction and an ergonomic shape, making them easy to secure to your ear. Plus, they give you the mobility to move freely when swimming, running, cycling, or walking, so you shouldn't have to worry about a mess of wires constricting your workouts.

The Wave headphones deliver a clear listening experience with extreme comfort, whether you're in or out of the water. Conduction Labs says its headphones are rated at IP68, making them water-resistant at up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not to mention, the built-in earplugs are tailored explicitly for swimming, allowing you to keep the water out of your ears while keeping the music in.

Never miss a beat while on the go. You can stream your favorite playlists straight to the Wave thanks to its Bluetooth 5.1 support. Alternatively, you can save up to 16GB of audio using the Wave's onboard storage so that you can ditch your phone or music player altogether during your workouts. Lastly, these headphones deliver up to five hours of playback off a full charge.

Revolutionize how you listen to music and take a deeper dive into new possibilities with the Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones, available now for just $89.95.

Prices subject to change.