Here's an awesome fan-made Batman cartoon

Is there a superhero that's more versatile than Batman? I say this as a Superman fan, but Batman might be the best superhero ever created. He has everything: the best rogues gallery, the cleanest origin and motivation, and the best gadgets. There's nothing about Batman that doesn't work.

Thanks to the wealth of storytelling potential that Batman comes pre-packaged with, he's the superhero that also possesses the most malleability. Batman can work as a ninja or a cowboy; it just depends on the creator. And the best part is that all of the varying interpretations of the character always feel like Batman. However, even when creators play it safe and do traditional Batman stories, the character's beautiful adaptability shines through and insulates the work from feeling generic.

Take the fan-made animated short linked above, for example. Stephen Trumble Animations on YouTube dropped an original Batman short that feels like a classic Caped Crusader adventure but paradoxically seems bold and innovative. You have to see it to believe it.