The Hop Rod Motorized Pogo Stick was a short-lived toy that propelled people in the air whether they were ready or not. This gas-powered pogo stick looks incredibly fun but was "just as energetic if an off-balance user landed sideways. That caused some serious accidents and led to a ban on sales in the early '70s." Yikes!
The Hop Rod was a dangerously fun motorized pogo stick
