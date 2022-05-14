The Hop Rod was a dangerously fun motorized pogo stick

Popkin

The Hop Rod Motorized Pogo Stick was a short-lived toy that propelled people in the air whether they were ready or not. This gas-powered pogo stick looks incredibly fun but was "just as energetic if an off-balance user landed sideways. That caused some serious accidents and led to a ban on sales in the early '70s." Yikes!