John's Beachcombing Museum is an eco-friendly attraction made from objects found on the beach

Popkin

John's Beachcombing Museum is a tourist attraction located at 143 Andersonville Ave, Forks, WA 9833. Since 1976, John has been finding things that were discarded at the beach and recycling the stuff by displaying them in his museum. Over the past 40 years, he's found a vast array of objects from dolls to shoes to boat parts. He's even arranged some of the objects into massive sculptures. To John, it's all treasure.