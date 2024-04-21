The Busy Beaver Button Co is one of the few museums on earth which is devoted to collecting and displaying pinback buttons.The museum's collection dates back to the 1800s and has a wide array of buttons of many different themes.

From Atlas Obscura:

"Christen Carter founded the Busy Beaver Button Co. in 1995 after spending some time in England, where buttons (called "badges" over there) were still very popular. She moved back to the States and started making buttons for bands and record labels. The Button Museum was founded in 2010."

I'm thrilled that the Busy Beaver Button Museum website has an incredible digital archive of their buttons. I became entranced looking through and reading about them. The archive lets you view different categories of buttons, such as Smileys and Humorous. You can then click on an individual button and read about its history. The fun design of this online gallery fills me with immense joy.

