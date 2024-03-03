Joplin's hidden gem: a museum dedicated solely to cookie cutters

If you're in Joplin, Missouri, be sure to visit the National Cookie Cutter Historical Museum, which offers a surprisingly fascinating journey through the world of cookie cutters. The museum is anything but ordinary—it specializes in a wide range of sugar cookie cutters from different eras, styles, shapes, and colors. You can also learn about the history of cookie cutters and even take one home for free.

Cookie cutters aren't something I've ever given much thought to, but this fun place makes them seem interesting to learn about. I love that someone has taken the time to collect and organize all of these. Whether you're a baking enthusiast, a history lover, or simply in search of a thrilling adventure, this museum promises to answer all your desires.

As noted by Atlas Obscura, "Visitors to the National Cookie Cutter Historical Museum will be delighted by its stock of this one beloved baking tool. The museum holds around a dozen different display cases, all stuffed with different cookie cutter collections. There's also an archive of cookie cutter-themed reading materials like newsletters and old advertisements."

