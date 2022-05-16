Johnny Cash is peeing from atop Arkansas water tower

There's a water tower in Kingsland, Arkansas—birthplace of Johnny Cash—that features a silhouette painting of the Man in Black. A prankster with good aim fired a shot at the tower and now Johnny appears to be perpetually pissing on the town. See the video below! From Kansas.com:

Betty Graham, water office manager, told the Herald it could take as long as a week to fix the damage[…]

"People think it's funny but a lot of hard work and effort went into getting the grant to get this painted," Graham said. "It's sad that someone could do this. Please if anyone heard the shot and knows the time or was out last night and saw something suspicious please let me or someone with the water Dept or the sheriff Dept know."