Sword expert compares Kamikoto kitchen knives to a freebie knife. The freebie is just as good

Mark Frauenfelder

Medieval weapons expert Shad of the Shadiversity YouTube channel tested a $300 Kamikoto knife and found it to be lacking. He said while it's a serviceable budget knife made from cheap steel, Kamikoto is deceptive in its claim that it's a premium quality knife. "To me, that's a rip-off," he says. "They are trying to sell an inferior product as a premium product."