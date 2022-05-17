New Covid cases in the U.S. are ticking up a bit, and so the federal government is offering 8 free home test kits per household. Order yours here, and a friendly mail carrier will bring the kits right to your door.
Here's how to get your third round of free home Covid tests from the U.S. gov't
North Korea reports 18,000 Covid cases today. Yesterday the number was 1
Yesterday North Korea confirmed its very first Covid case and immediately went into lockdown — but not soon enough. Today the country's Covid case number jumped to more than 18,000. "This has the potential to be a public health catastrophe inside North Korea," Will Ripley said on CNN today (video below), describing North Korea as… READ THE REST
Howie Pyro, bassist for D Generation and Danzig, dies from Covid complications
Via Kid Congo we have learned that New York bassist, DJ, and veteran of the NY punk rock scene, Howie Pyro, has died of complications from Covid-19. Pyro had been struggling with liver disease and transplant. He was 61. As a musician, Pyro played with the Blessed, D Generation, Freaks, Genesis P. Orridge, Danzig, and… READ THE REST
Makers talk about creating PPE for healthcare workers during COVID
Years ago, I did a residency at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. One night, I gave an enthusiastic lecture about the maker movement. During the Q&A, one of the professors asked: "But what is the usefulness of all this? Like 3D printing — is anyone making anything practical with it or just plastic whistles and… READ THE REST
