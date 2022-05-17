NYC mayor insists the official mayoral mansion is haunted with real ghosts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims that the Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral home, is haunted… for real.
"I don't care what anyone says, there are ghosts in there, man," Adams commented while visiting the NY Yankees announcer's box during a recent game.
From the New York Post:
Adams laughed while confirming he sees stuff moving around and hears footsteps in the stately 223-year-old country house that became the official mayor's residence in 1942.
"Listen, they're creeping around," he said[…]
If the mansion is haunted, that would be news to historians, ghost hunters and former employees, who told The Post they aren't familiar with stories of spirits, hauntings or undead people lurking around the People's House.
"Absolutely not, I never heard of such idiocy," said Anna Maria Santorelli, who worked as a chef and event manager at the mansion under mayors David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. Santorelli, who sometimes pulled 19-hour shifts feeding the mayor and guests, told The Post she never heard one story of a bump in the night during her many years there.