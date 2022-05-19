Biggie Smalls will get an Empire State Building Tribute for his 50th birthday

Perception is a strange thing. For example, it'll always rub me the wrong way that I'm somehow older than Biggie Smalls ever got a chance to be. Even though he only lived to be 24 years old, I still picture Biggie as more of an adult than I am. Another interesting shift in the perception around Biggie Smalls is his stature in music. While he was alive, Biggie was undoubtedly a cultural force, but the old guard in the music world still considered rap—especially its gangsta subgenre—a flash in the pan. Whereas today, almost everyone reveres Biggie as a New York City musical legend equivalent to Frank Sinatra.

To echo the aforementioned sentiment, New York City has announced a massive celebration for the Notorious B.I.G's 50th birthday. The celebration will include specialized metro cards that bear Biggie's image and a tribute to the Brooklyn-born MC on the Empire State Building.