Sore loser Madison Cawthorn threatens Dems and GOP with "Dark MAGA" in cringeworthy tweet

A wounded Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R–NC) didn't take his defeat in Tuesday's primary race too well, angry at Democrats, angry at Republicans, angry with the world.

So he took to Instagram today to lash out with a long, ridiculous, babbling post that seems more like bad sci-fi prose than the reflections of a Congressman. First he waxed poetic about how the Establishment turned on him, concluding that "At the beginning of a change the patriot is a rare and hated man."

He then segues into his mission "to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal."

And then, to both the "enemy" (those on the left) as well as establishment Republicans who don't want Loose Lips around, comes the ominous warning: "It's time for the rise of the new right, it's time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming."

Along with his half-baked manifesto, he lists 22 "America First Patriots" — other extremists that shall take part in the cringey "Dark MAGA" he envisions — which include Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz, and the NRA. (Interestingly, it does not include MTG-rival Lauren Boebert.)

You can read the rant in the tweet or text below.

Madison Cawthorn says "it's time for Dark MAGA to truly take command" to "defeat the cowardly and weak members" of the Republican Party.



Cawthorn also published a list of those who supported him when the establishment was trying to get rid of him. pic.twitter.com/H8AJBIge4M — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 19, 2022

