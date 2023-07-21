MAGA host blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene — says her voters have turned and hints she's having affair with McCarthy (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has become too hoity-toity for the likes of rural Georgia, says a pissed off conservative radio host who is absolutely "through" with the Qongresswoman who "ditched" him. She's so high on her horse, she won't return any calls from the regular folk who voted for her, he says, and that includes his own attempts to reach the self-absorbed lawmaker.

In fact, the former MTG supporter, Brian K. Pritchard — a Georgia Qnut himself who believes the 2020 election was stolen and, allegedly, voted an illegal nine times in his own state last year while on felony probation — says, like him, the people "to the strongest of the right" in the "reddest" of her red district are "not happy" with Marge. (See first video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

"I can't get you on the telephone. I can't get you to return a text message," he said to a non-present Greene on his BKP Politics show earlier this week. "And trust me, I'm not the only one. … I know people in her district that she should be communicating with — the grassroots coordinators of her district that she should be in tune with that she now tells to 'please speak with one of my staff,'" the offended MAGA man says.

I mean, I'm okay that you ditched me, MTG, alright?" he continues, before insinuating with a chuckle, "You and Kevin [McCarthy]? We've heard the stories! But the people, MTG, in the 14th that you are now telling 'please communicate with my staff?' Whoa." (See second video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

He then pulls a Marjorie Taylor Greene and fuels a rumor about the cozy relationship between Greene and McCarthy. "I sure as hell hope you're not crawling out from under a desk somewhere…because that is the nasty vile comments being made about you all over social media, Marjorie." (See third video, below.)

And finally, the crazed host vents how he used to stand up for Greene, but he is done. "Every time the media wanted to say QAnon or Jewish Space Lasers we pushed back. We fought for this individual! But I fight no longer, I fight no longer. …I'm through." (See bottom video, below.)

If it takes one to know one, looks like Marge already knows this guy inside and out.

Georgia rural conservative political commentator BKP implied Marjorie Taylor Greene is losing support in her own district. pic.twitter.com/f6xf2BXdd0 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 19, 2023

Uh oh. Georgia rural conservative political commentator BKP said Marjorie Taylor Greene ditched him and the grassroots coordinators in her district.



BKP: "I know you're not losing any sleep, but it's alright. You and Kevin? We've heard the stories." pic.twitter.com/e6bpLU0INj — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 20, 2023

Rural Georgia conservative commentator suggested an alleged office affair may be fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene's attacks on conservatives who challenge Kevin McCarthy.



BKP: "I sure as hell hope you're not crawling out from under a desk somewhere to make those comments." pic.twitter.com/vu2QzPCQZ7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 21, 2023