It's not just Republicans vs Democrats anymore. And it's not just the GOP vs. MAGA (aka GQP) anymore. It's now MAGA vs. MAGA vs. Ultra-MAGA, and as we wait for a 7th House speaker vote — and who knows how many more after that? — here's an entertaining sideshow to remind us which aisle of the aisle of the aisle some of these clowns are currently performing in.

Via Lincoln Project

Front page thumbnail image: Eky Studio / shutterstock.com