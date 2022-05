"Most people focus on Bigfoot, the 'rockstar' as I call him, but something like a giant salamander… there's a lot of probability there."

Could there actually be a giant salamander, as big (or bigger!) than a human, that lives in Northern California's Trinity Alps? A group of intrepid investigators went into the wilderness to find out.

image: Chinese Giant Salamander, tristan tan/Shutterstock

(via The Anomalist)