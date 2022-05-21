Let's all point and laugh at Mortal Kombat 4

When it comes to 2D fighters, I'm a Street Fighter guy. I always have been, and most likely always will be. That doesn't mean that I don't have a reservoir of obligatory Millennial love for the Mortal Kombat franchise, but I don't take it seriously as a fighting game or a story. The movie from the early 90s is still legit, though.

The main reason I don't enjoy Mortal Kombat's story is because of how intentionally edgy it tries to be. Ever since the ninth entry into the series, Mortal Kombat has focused on making its story mode "gritty" and "grounded," which is a silly idea for a world with ice ninjas and soul-eating wizards. However, there was a period when Mortal Kombat leaned fully into the absurd and was all the better for it.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Videogamedunkey shows some of the best moments from Mortal Kombat 4.