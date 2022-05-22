Sky Hawk is a long-lost arcade Nintendo arcade game that includes 16mm film footage of remote-controlled fighter planes

Aaron Perzanowski and Jason Schultz

Sky Hawk (1976) is an arcade game by Nintendo that uses 16mm film footage of remote-controlled fighter planes. To play, you must shoot down enemy planes that are projected onto the screen. You shoot as many planes as you can in 60 seconds. The realistic graphics and explosive sounds make Sky Hawk stand out from Nintendo's other games. Let us know in the comments if you've ever had the chance to play this game.