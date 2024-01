In 1983, the video game market in the United States crashed in due to market saturation, an onslaught of crappy games, and the rise in personal computers. In Japan, it was referred to as the "Atari Shock."

But before that, Atari ruled the 8-bit landscape with the Atari VCS (Atari 2600). In 1982, CBS 8 San Diego visited Atari's Silicon Valley headquarters where 10,000 people worked in 47 buildings to pump out the pixels.

(via r/ObscureMedia)