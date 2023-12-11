Florida Joker says Rockstar Games stole his likeness for Grand Theft Auto 6

Above left is Lawrence Sullivan, the infamous "Florida Joker" who was arrested in 2017 in Miami, Florida for allegedly pointing a gun at automobiles driving by. Above right is a character featured in the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer just released last week. Mr. Joker isn't happy.

""GTA, we got to talk – if not, you got to give me like a mil or two," Sullivan said on Instagram. "That's me—that's the person they got their inspiration from me… Florida Joker ain't having that. Y'all took my likeness. Y'all took my life."

From The Guardian: