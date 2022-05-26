Ray Liotta, 1954—2022

Ray Liotta, star of movie classics ranging from Wild Hogs to In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, is dead at 67. Deadline reports that he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting his latest movie.
The ruggedly handsome, blue-eyed Liotta was a perfect Henry Hill, narrating a tale of his growth into an organized crime gang, the one that pulled off the famous Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978, making off with more than $5 million in cash and jewels stored in the German airline's air cargo building. The film, which Nicholas Pileggi adapted with Scorsese from his book, was nominated for six Oscars, with Pesci getting its lone win.